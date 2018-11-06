Sendhil Ramamurthy (Reverie) has been tapped for a major recurring role on NBC’s freshman drama series New Amsterdam. He will play a new doctor.

Ramamurthy will be bringing a lot of personal knowledge and experience into the role as his parents and sister are all doctors.

Inspired by public hospital Bellevue, New Amsterdam, from Universal TV, follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On New Amsterdam, Ramamurthy will reunite with series creator/executive producer David Schulner and writer Erika Green, with whom the actor previously worked on NBC’s summer drama series Reverie. It aired this past summer; the series’ fate has not been officially revealed yet but it is unlikely to come back.

Ramamurthy just wrapped the indie feature Magic Hour, opposite Miriam Shor, for directorJacqueline Christy. He can currently be seen in theaters in After Everything, which premiered at South by Southwest and stars Jeremy Allen White, Maika Monroe, Marisa Tomei and Gina Gershon.

Ramamurthy’s TV credits also include NBC’s Heroes and Heroes Reborn, as well as USA Network’s Covert Affairs. He is repped by Anonymous Content, Paradigm and The Artists Partnership.