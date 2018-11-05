Sean Hannity insists he is no “special guest” of Donald Trump and will be covering tonight’s rally just as he has done “in every election in the past.”

Both Hannity and Rush Limbaugh were announced as “special guests” – along with country singer and Trump supporter Lee Greenwood – in a White House announcement yesterday. Even today, Trump’s campaign website promotes tonight’s rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri “w/Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, & Lee Greenwood.”

donaldjtrump.com

When CNN, among other Fox News rivals, noted the odd situation, Fox News responded that Hannity will be hosting his Fox News Channel show from the rally tonight, and plans to interview the president.

Hannity himself tweeted, “In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past.”

As of 3:44 pm ET, the rally website continued to promote tonight’s event “w/Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, & Lee Greenwood.”