Sean “Diddy” Combs has come forward to address the death of Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and mother of four of his children.

Combs broke his silence on Instagram with a video of him and Porter saying: “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much.”

He continued, “Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

The video featured Combs and a pregnant Porter during a maternity photo shoot. The two have three children together: son Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who turn 12 next month. He also raised 27-year-old Quincy Brown, Porter’s son with singer and record producer Al B. Sure.

Model and actress Porter was found unresponsive Thursday in her San Fernando Valley home. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical pronounced her dead. Official details about the cause of her death have yet to be announced.

