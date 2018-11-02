EXCLUSIVE: Scott Speer, the director whose credits include Step Up Revolution, Til I See You and the Bella Thorne-Patrick Schwarzenegger romancer Midnight Sun, has come aboard to helm S21, a dark and edgy romantic comedy from Catapult Entertainment Group. The news is being announced at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, and a spring 2019 production start is being eyed.

Written by Greg Wayne, the plot of S21 is set in a not-so-distant future where clinically assisted suicide has become legal at age 21. A chance encounter in a clinic waiting room leads two lost souls to spend the final 24 hours of their lives together discovering the true meaning of life and death. Casting is underway.

Catapult’s Christopher Watkins and Kevin Goetz are producing with Charles Stiefel from Needle’s Eye, whose most recent tie-up A Violent Separation scored a North American distribution deal with Screen Media this week at AFM.

“S21 is a timely story to tell and while it does explore darker aspects of what it’s like for all of us to be human, ultimately it’s about finding hope and love in the most unlikely places and what we choose to do with it,” Watkins said. Added Goetz: “Scott has long been our first choice to helm S21 and with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide, we’re confident that his style and vision will lend themselves perfectly in telling this incredible little story.”

Speer knows a bit about directing dark. Midnight Sun starred Thorne as teen with a rare genetic condition that keeps her housebound during daylight, which she must reconcile when she meets the boy (Schwarzenegger) of her dreams. It grossed $27.4 million worldwide after its March 2018 release via Open Road.

Speer is repped by UTA and Artists First.