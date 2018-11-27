EXCLUSIVE: New Regency has acquired N, a Javier Gullón short story he pitched as a grounded science fiction film with franchise potential. See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Pacific View’s Peter Dealbert are attached to produce.

The deal was mid-six against seven figures and had at least six bidders vying both for film and TV. Gullón chose to do it as a feature and he’ll write the script. Fox will handle worldwide distribution through its deal with New Regency.

A small group of journalists are invited to a remote location on the South Island of New Zealand to witness a scientific discovery in DNA that seemingly will change the course of history. What could go wrong? The journos find themselves forced to confront an experiment that could threaten the human race. One female journalist is left to fend for herself, alter the course of the future and escape alive against all odds.

Negin Salmasi brought in the project and will oversee from the Los Angeles headquarters of See-Saw, best known for producing The King’s Speech and most recently the Steve McQueen-directed Widows and Garth Davis-directed Lion and Mary Magdalene.

Gullón is repped by CAA, Pacific View Management and Eclipse Law. Simon Gillis repped See-Saw and Eric Roth negotiated for New Regency.