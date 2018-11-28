No surprise here — ABC’s new comedy series Schooled, a spinoff of the the network’s hit The Goldbergs, will follow the mothership series on the schedule. Schooled will premiere on Jan. 9 and will air Wednesdays at 8:30 PM behind The Goldbergs. Schooled‘s arrival will displace comedy American Housewife, which currently airs in the Wednesdays 8:30 PM time period. Beginning Feb. 5, the family comedy starring Katy Mixon will relocate to the Tuesday 8 PM anchor slot, which will became vacant after The Conners wraps its 11-episode run.

ABC’s scheduling of The Goldbergs and Schooled mirrors that of CBS’ back-to-back slotting of The Big Bang Theory and spinoff Young Sheldon, which has worked well.

This marks a return to Tuesdays and fourth time slot in 2.5 seasons for American Housewife which started in the Tuesday 8:30 PM berth before moving to Wednesday 9:30 PM and then 8:30 PM. In conjunction to the latest move, ABC has added an additional episode to the ABC Studios-produced series’ Season 3 order, which will expand to 23 episodes.

This will be American Housewife’s first stint in a tentpole position, opening a night. There is no expectation that the show would be able to match the ratings performance of the much hyped Roseanne spinoff The Conners but it is getting a vote of confidence by the network. With the most comedy series on the fall schedule, 10, ABC only had one midseason half-hour replacement, Schooled, resulting in minimal scheduling changes as the network had given full-season orders to freshmen Single Parents and The Kids Are Alright and also picked up five additional episodes of sophomore Splitting Up Together, which had a 13-episode order.

Schooled, set in 1990-something, follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg & Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers.