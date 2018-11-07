Olivia Pope is on the move. Bounce has landed off-network rights to Scandal, the D.C.-fixer series starring Kerry Washington, and will air it weeknights starting Monday.

A new multiyear deal with Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International gives the Scripps-owned cable net rights to all seven seasons of the series that ended its seven-year ABC run in May. Washington earned a pair of Emmy noms for playing Pope, who ran a fixer agency that aided those who needed her services in the nation’s capital — all while having a covert affair with the president.

“Scandal is Bounce’s most-significant off-network series acquisition to date,” said Bounce General Manager Cheryle Harrison. “It is a smash hit that featured a powerful and complex black female lead in a broad-based drama designed for the masses. We are thrilled to add this iconic series to our programming slate.”