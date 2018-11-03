The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the award winners for its 21st celebration of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The honors were revealed during an awards brunch held at local restaurant The Olde Pink House. A key stop on the Oscar festival circuit, this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival screened a total of 164 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 115 shorts, more than any year before.

Twenty-seven awards were announced from the 105 films that competed in the categories of narrative features, documentary features, professional shorts, animated shorts, and student shorts selections.

PROFESSIONAL COMPETITION

Best Narrative Feature – Tomorrow

Best Documentary Feature – The Human Element

Best Narrative Short – Geoff

Best Directing – Will Kenning & Michael Rouse – Geoff

Best Editing – Hold The Night

Jury Award for Acting – Skyler Samuels – Spare Room

Jury Award for Screenwriting – One Cambodian Family Please For My Pleasure

Jury Award, Unheard Voices – Facing The Dragon

STUDENT & ANIMATION

Best Animated Short – Grands Canons

Animation Jury Award – The Likes and Dislikes of Marj Bagley

Best Student Short – Blue Christmas

Best Student Animation – Creature From The Lake

Silver Screen Society – Best Short Film by a SCAD Student – $30 To Antarctica

Student Jury Award – Cinematographer

GLOBAL SHORTS FORUM

Best Global Short Overall – Period. End of Sentence.

Best Global Short: Narrative – Believe Her

Best Global Short: Documentary – Period. End of Sentence.

Best Global Short: LGBTQ & You – Conway Pride

Best Global Short: Woman Walks Ahead – Period. End of Sentence.

Best Global Short: Don’t Dis My Ability – Take Me To The Waves

Best Global Short: A Sporting Chance – The Conqueror

Global Shorts: Jury Award – Boy Saint

Global Shorts Jury Award – Marie’s Crisis

SHORTS SPOTLIGHT

Shorts Spotlight: Best of Show – My Indiana Muse

Shorts Spotlight: Best Animated Delight – One Small Step

Shorts Spotlight: Best LOLz Short – Bertie

Shorts Spotlight: Best Bump in the Night Short – Other Side of the Box

Professional jury members were Laura Berwick (Berwick & Kovacik), Kevin Fallon (The Daily Beast), Amy Kaufman (LA Times), Bill Keith (Entertainment Weekly), Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair), Elise Pearlstein (Participant Media), David Westhead (actor/produce) and Alison Willmore (Buzzfeed).

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the nation’s largest university-run festival. Highlights from this year’s event included: