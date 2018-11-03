The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the award winners for its 21st celebration of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
The honors were revealed during an awards brunch held at local restaurant The Olde Pink House. A key stop on the Oscar festival circuit, this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival screened a total of 164 films, including 33 narrative films, 16 documentary films and 115 shorts, more than any year before.
Twenty-seven awards were announced from the 105 films that competed in the categories of narrative features, documentary features, professional shorts, animated shorts, and student shorts selections.
PROFESSIONAL COMPETITION
- Best Narrative Feature – Tomorrow
- Best Documentary Feature – The Human Element
- Best Narrative Short – Geoff
- Best Directing – Will Kenning & Michael Rouse – Geoff
- Best Editing – Hold The Night
- Jury Award for Acting – Skyler Samuels – Spare Room
- Jury Award for Screenwriting – One Cambodian Family Please For My Pleasure
- Jury Award, Unheard Voices – Facing The Dragon
STUDENT & ANIMATION
- Best Animated Short – Grands Canons
- Animation Jury Award – The Likes and Dislikes of Marj Bagley
- Best Student Short – Blue Christmas
- Best Student Animation – Creature From The Lake
- Silver Screen Society – Best Short Film by a SCAD Student – $30 To Antarctica
- Student Jury Award – Cinematographer
GLOBAL SHORTS FORUM
- Best Global Short Overall – Period. End of Sentence.
- Best Global Short: Narrative – Believe Her
- Best Global Short: Documentary – Period. End of Sentence.
- Best Global Short: LGBTQ & You – Conway Pride
- Best Global Short: Woman Walks Ahead – Period. End of Sentence.
- Best Global Short: Don’t Dis My Ability – Take Me To The Waves
- Best Global Short: A Sporting Chance – The Conqueror
- Global Shorts: Jury Award – Boy Saint
- Global Shorts Jury Award – Marie’s Crisis
SHORTS SPOTLIGHT
- Shorts Spotlight: Best of Show – My Indiana Muse
- Shorts Spotlight: Best Animated Delight – One Small Step
- Shorts Spotlight: Best LOLz Short – Bertie
- Shorts Spotlight: Best Bump in the Night Short – Other Side of the Box
Professional jury members were Laura Berwick (Berwick & Kovacik), Kevin Fallon (The Daily Beast), Amy Kaufman (LA Times), Bill Keith (Entertainment Weekly), Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair), Elise Pearlstein (Participant Media), David Westhead (actor/produce) and Alison Willmore (Buzzfeed).
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is the nation’s largest university-run festival. Highlights from this year’s event included:
- The festival featured gala screenings of Ben is Back, Boy Erased, Destroyer, The Favourite, The Front Runner, Green Book, If Beale Street Could Talk,The Kindergarten Teacher, A Private War, Roma and Widows.
- SCAD honored 17 masters of their craft including Emily Blunt, Icon Award; John Krasinski, Vanguard Award; Maggie Gyllenhaal, Outstanding Achievement in Acting and Producing Award; Hugh Jackman, Legend of Cinema Award; Armie Hammer, Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award; Kayli Carter, SCAD40 Prize; Stephan James and KiKi Layne, Discovery Award; Chloë Grace Moretz, Lumiére Award; Amandla Stenberg, Rising Star Award; and John David Washington, Distinguished Performance Award. Entertainment Weekly’s Breakout Award honorees included SCAD alumna Kayli Carter (Private Life), Raúl Castillo (We the Animals), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Thomasin McKenzie(Leave No Trace), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation) and Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place).
- Kalyli Carter also received the SCAD40 Prize. Awarded at signature events throughout this 40th anniversary year, the SCAD40 Prize is presented to graduates who give all of themselves — hand, head, and heart — to their creative careers in the highest ranks of culture and business.
- The Docs to Watch series featured several top must-see documentaries from this year that are gaining award season attention. Those who attended were directors Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG), Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers), Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), Gabe Polsky (In Search of Greatness), Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster (Science Fair), Nathaniel Kahn (The Price of Everything), Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones (Quincy), Stephen Maing (Crime + Punishment) and Matt Tyranuer (Studio 54).