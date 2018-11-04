With Jonah Hill returning as Saturday Night Live host for a fifth time, the late-night show drew a 4.4 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters last night.

The telecast, featuring young singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers as musical guest, was even in households and up two tenths in adults 18-49 from the most recent SNL original on Oct. 13, hosted by Seth Meyers with musical guest Paul Simon (4.4, 1.5). It was also tied in both categories for the second best delivery this season, behind the season opener hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Kanye West, which posted a 4.8 L+SD in households and a 2.3 in 18-49.

In metered-market households, last night’s show, which aired live coast to coast and counted unduplicated viewers from 11:30 PM encores in western markets, was the #2 program Saturday night on the Big 4 networks, behind CBS’ coverage of Alabama-Louisiana State college football in both HH and 18-49.