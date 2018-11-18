After a 10-year break, Steve Carell returned for his third stint as host of Saturday Night Live last night. The episode, featuring musical guest Ella Mai and a mini Office reunion, averaged a 4.4 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was up from the season lows logged by last week’s show, hosted by Liev Schreiber with musical guest Lil Wayne (4.0, 1.5) and on par with the episode on the eve of the November election hosted by Jonah Hill with musical guest Maggie Rogers (4.4, 1.7) to equal SNL’s second highest results behind the Sept. 29 season premiere (4.8, 2.3 with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West).

Saturday Night Live was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, outrating every Saturday primetime program on those nets in both measures.