With the November elections over, the November 10 telecast of Saturday Night Live, with host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne, averaged a 4.0 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was down from last week’s show hosted by Jonah Hill with musical guest Maggie Rogers (4.4, 1.7) to set a season low in households and tie a season low in 18-49 posted by the Oct. 13 episode hosted by Seth Meyers with musical guest Paul Simon.

Saturday Night Live was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in metered-market households and 18-49 in the local people meters, outrating every Saturday primetime program on those nets in both measures.