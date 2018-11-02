Jonah Hill is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and NBC has put out a pair of short promos for the episode that also feature cast member and not president of the Chevy Chase fan club Pete Davidson and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

Flanked by the dual twentysomethings, the Mid90s filmmaker first is treated to a “get off my lawn”-style lesson in youthful exuberance. Then there’s what looks like a Married at First Sight audition that didn’t get a callback.

Take a look at the promos above and decide for yourself which is funnier and/or better whets your appetite for Saturday’s show.