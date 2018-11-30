EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Primetime Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones has signed with CAA.

The stand-up comedian and actress will continue to be represented by Hunter Seidman at Integral Entertainment and attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP. She was previously represented by APA.

Having started her career in stand-up with a feature performer appearance at Montreal’s Just for Laughs and the Aspen Comedy Festival, Jones auditioned for SNL in December 2013. In the middle of season 39 (January 2014) Jones joined the writing staff, and was made a featured player in October 2014 during season 40. During season 42 (2016-2017) she was promoted to rep status and continues to excel on the show with such characters as Michelle Obama, Omarosa Manigault and Shelly Duncan to name a few. Jones was nominated for a Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmy in 2017 and 2018. Jones shared a comedy/variety WGA nomination with the SNL staff in 2015.

She’s done double duty on screen, starring in Paul Feig’s reboot of Ghostbusters alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, as well as Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck, Chris Rock’s Top Five and the $634M box office animated hit Sing. She is attached to star in Baby Nurse with her SNL colleague Colin Jost for Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video at Universal Pictures, and will lend her voice to Sony’s upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2, which is set for release next summer. In 2017, Jones was featured on the TIME 100: The Most Influential People list.