In the fallout from Pete Davidson’s Saturday Night Live joke about Republican Congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, the former Navy SEAL who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, the show is “figuring out a way to right that wrong,” says cast member and Davidson pal Kenan Thompson.

Appearing on ABC’s The View today to promote his new movie The Grinch, Thompson mostly repeated the response he gave yesterday to the same questions on the Today show.

Watch a clip from The View below.

But when asked by co-host Meghan McCain – who yesterday called Davidson’s joke “tone deaf” – about a possible apology from the show, Thompson said, good-naturedly, “I know it’s being handled internally, and it’s not really my department but since I’m out promoting The Grinch I get to answer these questions.”

“They’re figuring out a way to right that wrong, I’m pretty sure,” Thompson said. “It’s not our intention to disrespect anyone. Our whole thing is to just be artists and hold up a mirror.”

During a Weekend Update appearance on Saturday, Davidson was offering comic first impressions of various mid-term candidates as their photos appeared onscreen. About the eyepatch-wearing Crenshaw, Davidson said, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” then laughing added, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Davidson, who lost his firefighter dad on 9/11, is “a good kid with a big heart,” Thompson said. “He has had tragedy in his life….He doesn’t go out of his way to offend.”

SNL had no comment on Thompson’s comments.