Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Jim Acosta’s badge is being returned, per Friday morning instructions of a federal judge, but she insisted the court ruling was a win for the White House.

Judge Timothy Kelly granted CNN’s TRO bid to get its chief White House correspondent’s press credential returned, saying the White House had pulled it without due process.

“Today the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement after the ruling.

“In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future,” she said. “There must be decorum at the White House.”

Sarah Sanders via Twitter

The White House yanked Acosta’s badge following President Donald Trump’s morning-after-midterms presser, at first claiming he put his hands on an intern at the event and issuing doctored video of that moment when the intern attempted several times to snatched the microphone away from Acosta, after he refused to give it up and kept grilling Trump. That argument was widely ridiculed, after which White House changed its explanation, saying Acosta had been disorderly.

CNN on Tuesday sued the White House, and some top aides including Sanders, over Acosta’s badge pull. CNN claimed turning Acosta away from White House access violated Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.

