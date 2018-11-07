After numerous amount of nail-biting races, the midterm elections are starting to wrap up. The Democrats may have taken control of the House of Representatives, but the Republicans retained control of Senate and Sarah Huckabee Sanders came forward to go give us an update on what Donald Trump was doing Tuesday night as the results were announced.

Republicans Mike Braun and Kevin Cramer will defeat Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp and Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded to GOP’s Ron DeSantis for the race for Governor. As more Republicans won Senate and Governor races, Trump had some calls to make.

“Tonight, President Trump called Leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate him on the historic senate gains,” Sanders told the White House Press Pool. “He also spoke with Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The President called to congratulate Rick Scott, Mike DeWine, Kevin Cramer, Josh Hawley, Brian Kemp, and Ron DeSantis. Lastly, the President talked to Sen. Chuck Schumer. He and the Vice President will continue to make calls tonight and tomorrow.”

Her comments come after she referred to the anticipated “Blue wave” as a “Blue ripple.” Her statement also comes after Trump was practicing Twitter silence — which is unlike him.

However, he did manage to break his silence to fire off a simple tweet “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”