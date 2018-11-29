EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Santino Fontana, the actor set for the lead role – or roles – in Broadway’s upcoming Tootsie, for representation in all areas.

Related
'The Girl In The Spider Web's Sylvia Hoeks Inks With WME

Fontana, who voiced Prince Hans in Disney’s animated feature Frozen and was Tony-nominated for playing Prince Topher in Broadway’s 2013 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, has been cast as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in the Tootsie musical previewing at the Broadway’s Marquis Theatre March 29 (opening date is April 23).

Fontana originated the role – made famous by Dustin Hoffman in the classic 1982 movie – for the musical’s pre-Broadway Chicago engagement. Scott Ellis directs, with a book by Robert Horn and original score by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit).

The actor also was seen in the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler Universal Studio’s comedy Sisters, and starred in the first two seasons of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Greg.

Other stage credits include his 2011 Obie Award-winning turn in Stephen Karam’s Sons of the Prophet, as well as Act One, The Importance of Being Earnest, A View From The Bridge and Sunday in the Park With George, among others.

Fontana continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management.