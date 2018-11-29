EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Santino Fontana, the actor set for the lead role – or roles – in Broadway’s upcoming Tootsie, for representation in all areas.

Fontana, who voiced Prince Hans in Disney’s animated feature Frozen and was Tony-nominated for playing Prince Topher in Broadway’s 2013 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, has been cast as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels in the Tootsie musical previewing at the Broadway’s Marquis Theatre March 29 (opening date is April 23).

Fontana originated the role – made famous by Dustin Hoffman in the classic 1982 movie – for the musical’s pre-Broadway Chicago engagement. Scott Ellis directs, with a book by Robert Horn and original score by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit).

The actor also was seen in the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler Universal Studio’s comedy Sisters, and starred in the first two seasons of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Greg.

Other stage credits include his 2011 Obie Award-winning turn in Stephen Karam’s Sons of the Prophet, as well as Act One, The Importance of Being Earnest, A View From The Bridge and Sunday in the Park With George, among others.

Fontana continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management.