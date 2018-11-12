Avatar star Sam Worthington is attached to headline a Netflix untitled thriller that will be directed by Beirut and The Machinist helmer Brad Anderson. It’s about a man who must find his courage and hold onto his sanity when his wife and daughter disappear in the middle of an ER visit.

Alan B. McElroy (Spawn, The Return of Michael Myers) penned the script. Paul Schiff, Neal Edelstein, and Mike Macari are producing the project, which will go before cameras later this year and will be released on Netflix in 2019.

Worthington will reprise his role as Jake Sully in the Jim Cameron-directed Avatar sequels, which began production on September 25. The second film is slated to be released in 2020. The Australian actor starred in the acclaimed Discovery Channel series, Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen in the Netflix sci-fi thriller, The Titan.

He’s repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

UTA and LBI Entertainment rep Anderson.