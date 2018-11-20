CBS has canceled summer drama series Salvation after two seasons, Deadline has learned.

Salvation centered on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just months away from colliding with Earth. Now with the added threat of nuclear war on the horizon, they work together with Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards to find a way to divert the asteroid, stop the war and save humanity before time runs out.

The series starred Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance and Ian Anthony Dale. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard and Peter Lenkov executive produced for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

The second season premiered in June with a 0.4 rating and 3.34 million viewers, tying a series demo low and down 43% relative to Season 1’s launch. It was part of a summer lineup that included TKO: Total Knockout hosted by Kevin Hart and Big Brother.

CBS had previously cancelled its other summer drama series Zoo.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.