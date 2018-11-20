Members of SAG-AFTRA have voted overwhelmingly to approve two new TV animation contracts: the Television Animation Agreement and the Basic Cable Agreement for Animated Motion Pictures. The three-year pacts, approved by more than 95% of those who cast ballots, cover animated programs produced for network television, basic cable and streaming platforms.

“This was a very important negotiation for our members who work on television animation projects due to the expansive growth of streaming media,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “It was imperative that we ensure our members receive compensation that reflects an evolving business model. With approval of these agreements, members will continue to be fairly compensated for the work they do.”

Highlights of the agreements include wage increases and benefit contribution rate improvements on par with the gains achieved in the union’s live action negotiations; a 2.5% increase to minimums and a 0.5% increase in the employer contribution rate to the union’s pension funds, retroactive to September 15, 2018; the same pay raise and increased pension funding effective January 1, 2019, and another 3% pay hike and the option to redirect 0.5% of that increase to the pension plans, effective July 1, 2019.

According to the union, “The improved terms and conditions that were negotiated in 2017 for live action programs produced for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu will apply to animated programs produced for those platforms with some modifications.”

Said David White, the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator: “I commend members for voting to approve these agreements. These new contracts set important protections for members working in programs created for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming sites and ensures that our foothold in this area remains strong and significant.”

Formal negotiations with management’s AMPTP began on October 30, 2017, and concluded on September 19. The SAG-AFTRA national board unanimously approved the tentative agreement at its October 20 meeting.