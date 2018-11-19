SAG-AFTRA is cracking down on producers who try to cheat stunt performers out of their residuals by signing them to stunt coordinator flat deals that don’t pay residuals. “The union is pursuing claims on this issue and will continue to challenge any miscategorization of stunt performers that it discovers,” it said.

“It has come to the attention of the SAG-AFTRA Stunt & Safety Department that producers have engaged stunt performers to work under inappropriate schedules” of its basic contract, the union said. “For example, stunt performers have been engaged under a Schedule K-III Flat Deal Stunt Coordinator contract rather than on the appropriate weekly Schedule H-II contract. The producer believes that such engagement will allow them to utilize the stunt performer according to the terms and conditions of the Flat Deal inclusive of residuals.”

The union, however, says that “unless it can be conclusively demonstrated that the stunt performer is coordinating, the terms and conditions of the Flat Deal may not be applicable. Any request by the producer that a performer waive his right to engagement under Schedule K-III is a violation of the Codified Basic Agreement if the producer has not received SAG-AFTRA’s consent to such a waiver.”