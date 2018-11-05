Fox has handed out a put pilot commitment to Safe Harbor, a drama written by Sheldon Turner and to be directed by McG. The project is produced by Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta, McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision and 20th Century Fox TV, where the two companies are under deals.

Safe Harbor is an inside look at the country’s most unique military organization. It follows an investigative branch of the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami Beach as they confront a wide array of crimes and catastrophes on land and sea. Willfully putting themselves in harm’s way, these “Coasties” embody the honor and bravery it can take to save a life.

Executive producing the project are Turner and Klein via Vendetta; McG and Mary Viola via Wonderland Sound and Vision as well as Lawrence Bender and Kevin Brown.

Fox

This is the second consecutive collaboration between Vendetta and Wonderland on a drama project at Fox written by Turner with McG attached to direct, following an untitled cop show (aka Good Cop, Bad Cop) last season.

At Fox, Vendetta also has a script commitment plus penalty for Remedy, a medical drama from writer Katie Lovejoy. Turner is repped by CAA and attorney David Fox. Klein is repped by CAA and attorneys Carlos K. Goodman and Greg Slewett.

McG and Wonderland also have a put pilot commitment at Fox for Forrest’s Treasure, a drama written by Elwood Reid. McG is with WME, Management360 and Sloane Offer.