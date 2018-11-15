EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocalypse) lead cast in climate-change sci-fi-thriller 2067, which is now underway in Australia.

Also starring are Deborah Mailman (The Sapphires), Aaron Glenane (Killing Ground), Damian Walshe-Howling (Mystery Road), Leeanna Walsman (Safe Harbour), Finn Little (Storm Boy) and Oz newcomers Sana’a Shaik and Matt Testro.

Seth Larney (Tombiruo) is writing and directing the feature which will see humans looking to the future for answers after the planet’s forests, wildlife and plants are ravaged by climate change. Producing are Lisa Shaunessy (Killing Ground) through her Arcadia production banner, and Kate Croser of Kojo Entertainment.

Kew Media Distribution, part of Kew Media Group, is handling international sales, excluding Australia and New Zealand where Umbrella Entertainment has distribution rights. Shout! Studios has acquired all North American rights. The film started principal photography at Adelaide Studios, South Australia on November 3.

Australian Government funding and investment partners on the film include Screen Australia, South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) and Create NSW (New South Wales). Executive producers are Michael Rymer (Battlestar Galactica), Alexandra Burke, Craig McMahon, James Boyce and Claire Evans, Jeff Harrison and Ari Harrison, Josh Pomeranz and Adam Scott, Will Gammon, Bryce Menzies and Clement Dunn.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales, Distribution at Kew Media said, “The story of 2067 is enough to excite sci-fi fans worldwide but when you add actors like Kodi, Ryan, Deborah, Damian and Leeanna, the meter rises even higher and audiences expect something very special, which is what will be delivered here. This is an elevated sci-fi story that is very much character driven, and this is where having actors of this caliber and gravitas pay great dividends. We’re happy to introduce a film we believe has great breakout potential.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee is represented by ICM Partners. Ryan Kwanten is represented by RGM Artists, WME and Link Entertainment. Deborah Mailman, Damian Walshe-Howling and Leeanna Walsman are represented by Sue Barnett and Associates.