EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Pictures International has finalized deals for movies on its American Film Market sales slate, including TIFF horror-western The Wind, U.S. box office hit doc RBG, and Sebastian Silva’s suspense-drama Tyrel.

Well-received female-fronted genre pic The Wind, which tells the story of a settler in the late 1800’s who is slowly driven mad by a sinister presence that roams the plains of the American Western frontier, has sold to Mongrel (Canada), Signature Entertainment (UK), Swift Distribution (France), Big Movie (CIS Russia) and Falcon (Middle East). IFC Midnight will release the film in the U.S. in 2019. The film also played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges.

Tyrel, Sebastian Silva’s Sundance suspense-drama about a black man’s experience during a weekend cabin party in the Catskills, was picked up during AFM by fledgling UK outfit Blue Finch and Smile for Scandinavia. Previously, the film was sold to Front Row (MidEast), Times Vision (China), and AAA (Africa). Jason Mitchell, Christopher Abbott, Michael Cera, Caleb Landry Jones and Ann Dowd star in the feature, which Magnolia will release stateside on December 5, followed by a release in Canada by Mongrel.

Meanwhile, U.S. box office breakout RBG, Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary about the life and legal legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has added distribution partners Avalon (Spain), Sky TV (Italy), The Projector

(Singapore), and Front Row (Mideast). Magnolia co-distributed the movie with Participant in the U.S. where it took more than $14M theatrical.

Previous RBG buyers include Dogwoof (UK), Eone (Benelux), Fine Films (Japan) and Jinjin (South Korea), Icon Film Distribution (Australia / New Zealand), Koch Media (German Speaking Europe), Nonstop Entertainment (Scandinavia), Terry Steiner International (worldwide airlines), L’Atelier d’Images (France), Flow (Latin America), DBS and Kan TV (Israel), DDDream (China), Edko (HK), Spotlight Entertainment (Taiwan), AAA Entertainment (Africa) and Pictureworks (India).

All sales were negotiated by Magnolia Head of Sales Lorna Lee Torres and International Sales Manager Catalina Ramirez Chaves.