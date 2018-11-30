EXCLUSIVE: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has signed on for a supporting role in Apple’s upcoming psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, Split) and British TV writer Tony Basgallop (24, To The Ends of the Earth). He joins previously announced Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Nell Tiger (Game of Thrones).

The plot of the series has not been revealed, but we hear it follows parents Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner, who have hired young nanny Leanne to help care for their newborn child. Grint will play Julian Pearce, Dorothy’s (Ambrose) younger brother.

The untitled project, which received a straight-to-series order, was created by Basgallop, who will write and executive produce the series. Shyamalan is executive producing and will direct the first episode.

The series will be produced by Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures, with the company’s Ashwin Rajan serving as executive producer alongside the Escape Artists team of Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham will co-executive produce.

Grint recently wrapped ABC Murders for the BBC opposite John Malkovich, as well as season 2 of Snatch for Sony Crackle. Before that, Grint starred in Broadway’s It’s Only A Play opposite Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. Grint is repped by ICM Partners, Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Management 360.