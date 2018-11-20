Fan favorite queens from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are set to return for the first-ever Holi-Slay Spectacular! The first promo for the VH1 holiday special has dropped and it is here to sleigh — er, I mean — slay.

The festive spectacular, which airs on December 7, will feature eight queens from days of Drag Race past: Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel. The queens will duck walk, death drop, throw shade, and serve up some yuletide realness to take the crown as America’s first Drag Race Christmas Queen. The trailer shows the queens donning their gayest and gag-worthy holiday outfits as they compete for the prestigious title.

The spectacular will also serve as an amuse bouche to the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag All Stars 4, which premieres December 14. The special will feature an extended sneak peek at the new season of All Stars.

Watch the trailer below.