This is Us fall finale (2.0, 8.91M) recovered from previous week’s series low to claim Tuesday’s broadcast top spot in the 18-49 year old age bracket, climbing 11%, week to week, in the demo, while also growing 13% in total viewers for its most watched episode since October 16.

Us lead-in The Voice (1.5, 9.45M) won the night in total viewers with its most watched episode since Premiere Week.

But CBS’s 8 PM airing of 54-year-old holiday classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (1.7, 8.14) bested NBC’s singing competition in the demo, also taking the slot in 25-54 year-olds. Rudolph’s total crowd was bigger than last year’s.

After Rudolph, CBS slid with repeats of NCIS (0.8, 6.86M) and FBI (0.6, 4.73M).

NBC’s New Amsterdam fall finale (1.1, 6.24M) dominated 10 PM in both metrics.

ABC’s 8 PM, ABC’s The Conners (1.4, 7.31M) was flat, week to week, in the demo, matching its low to date, though it marked the first time without weekly slippage. In total viewers, the comedy series improved by 6% week to week, becoming its most watched broadcast in four weeks.

CBS’s 8:30 PM The Kids Are Alright (0.9, 4.67M), also matched its to-date low in the demo while growing 12% , week to week, in overall crowd. At 9 PM, ABC’s black-ish (0.9, 3.53M) improved 13% in the demo, after which Splitting Up Together (0.7, 2.81M) grew 17% in the demo.

ABC’s The Rookie (0.8, 4.34M) climbed by 1.5 million viewers over its lead-in at 10 PM, and by 1/10th in the demo, to achieve its best numbers in a month.

Fox’s The Gifted (0.6, 2.24M) and Lethal Weapon (0.7, 2.99M) delivered business-as-usual numbers.

And, for a third week running, CW’s The Flash (0.6, 1.78M) and Black Lighting (0.3, 1.06M) reported same demo delivery, matching their respective series lows.

NBC (1.6, 8.216M) led the night in both metrics, followed by CBS (1.0, 6.575M), ABC (0.9, 4.500M), Fox (0.7, 2.614M) and CW (0.5, 1.422M).