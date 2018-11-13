Set to the build-up of wails in the Pink Floyd classic “The Great Gig In The Sky,” this new trailer for Roma, from director and writer Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men), announces itself in a most dramatic way.

Check it out above.

The logline: Roma follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s.

Produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media, Roma will have exclusive limited theatrical engagements starting November 21 in Los Angeles, New York and Mexico. Additional engagements in U.S. cities, Toronto and London will begin November 29 with other top U.S. markets and international territories continuing to roll out beginning December 5.

The film will be released globally on Netflix on December 14 with an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets.

At a Deadline Contenders event earlier this month, Cuarón was asked how he discovered Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio for her first screen role. “I didn’t find her — she was always there,” Cuarón said, adding, “I was very lucky to meet with her.”

Watch the new trailer above and let us know what you think.