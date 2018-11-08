Disney is mounting a live-action prequel series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, unveiling during its fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday that the film’s original star Diego Luna will topline it.

It will be the second Star Wars-based original series to be created for the Disney+ streaming service set to launch sometime in 2019 — Jon Favreau is spearheading The Mandelorean. CEO Bob Iger on Thursday also talked about the creation of a new animated series based on Monster’s Inc franchise, and that a Clone Wars animated series will be available exclusively through Disney+.

The Disney+ streaming service will be “segmented” into these brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

