ABC is developing an untitled comedy series created, written, executive produced by and starring Robin Thede (The Rundown with Robin Thede) and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) and Doug Robinson (The Goldbergs). Sony Pictures TV, where Robinson’s DRP Productions is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written by Thede, the project is inspired in part by her childhood growing up dirt poor in a trailer park. The show will explore how a difficult upbringing shaped Robin Sanders (Thede), a famous and successful financial advisor, and will vacillate between the character’s adulthood and childhood as it examines how your past always pops up in the present.

Thede executive produces alongside Kay Cannon and her producing partner Lavern McKinnon as well as Robinson and Alison Greenspan via DRP Productions.

Thede, who comes from sketch comedy background, created, executive produced and hosted her own late night show, The Rundown with Robin Thede, on BET. She previously was the head writer and a correspondent for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central and appears in Justin Simien’s upcoming feature Bad Hair.

The Goldbergs and Schooled executive producer Robinson also has untitled legal drama based on Isaac Wright, Jr. in development at ABC, and family comedy Uninsured in the works at NBC.

Former 30 Rock writer-producer Cannon wrote the hit Pitch Perfect movie franchise and recently created Netflix’s comedy series Girlboss.