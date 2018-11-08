EXCLUSIVE: Robin Givens is set to appear on the ABC legal drama The Fix in the major recurring role of Julianne Johnson, Sevvy’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) ex-wife who is very loyal to him.

The Fix, which comes from O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, Liz Craft, Sarah Fain, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios, follow Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting Sevvy, an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. When Sevvy is under suspicion for another murder eight years later, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

Givens has appeared in numerous television shows and films in her career. She currently plays Mayor Sierra McCoy in the hit CW teen drama Riverdale and stars as Wilhelmina Parker on the Bounce TV drama Saints and Sinners. She can also be seen on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as ob/gyn Dr. Phillips. On the film side, she appears in the indie Never Heard which also stars Romeo Miller, Karrueche Tran, David Banner, Kandi Burruss, Jackie Long, Master P, and Dijon Talton.

She is repped by PANTHEON.