Peep Show and Back star Robert Webb and Motherland’s Diane Morgan have joined the cast of Sky and ABC Australia comedy Frayed.

The pair will star alongside Sarah Kendall, Hacksaw Ridge’s Ben Mingay, The Glades’ Matt Passmore and Razzle Dazzle’s Kerry Armstrong in the six-part comedy, which is produced by Guesswork Television, the production company behind Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, and Sharon Horgan’s Merman.

The series sees Kendall, who also appeared in Motherland, as a well-off London housewife who suddenly finds herself back in the Australian town that she grew up in, facing the flawed family she left behind. Set in 1988, Kendall plays Simone Burbeck, whose life appears perfect with a mansion in London with her perfect husband and children. However, it’s all lies. When her husband has a fatal heart attack in a disastrous session with a prostitute, the true state of their finances is revealed. Simone is broke, homeless and a social outcast. With no other options, and two children to care for, she is forced to return to her family home in Newcastle, Australia. It turns out Simone’s past isn’t quite the story that she told everyone in London.

Sammy plans to cool her heels in Newcastle while she figures out a strategy to get back to London. However, the life and the people she ran away from over 20 years ago slowly pull her back in. Sammy thought she could simply shut the door on her past. But her past is about to bash that door down.

Frayed is written by Kendall and produced by Catastrophe co-producer Merman, in association with Australia’s Guesswork Television, which also produces Australian comedy Please Like Me. It is directed by Shaun Wilson and Jennifer Leacey and will air on Sky and ABC in 2019. It is co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision and exec produced by Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Kevin Whyte, Rick Kalowski and Que Minh Luu and produced by Nicole O’Donohue.