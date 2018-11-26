EXCLUSIVE: Robert Patrick is in talks to join Mark Williams’ Liam Neeson-Kate Walsh action thriller feature Honest Thief.

In the film, written by Steve Allrich and Ozark co-creator Williams, career bank robber Tom Carter (Neeson) meets the love of his life in Annie (Kate Walsh), who works at the front desk of a storage facility where he hid $7 million in stolen loot. They fall head over heels, and he resolves to wipe the slate clean by turning himself in. When the case is turned over to a crooked FBI agent, everything becomes far more dangerous and difficult. Patrick will play the FBI agent who sets up the story.

Patrick just completed Netflix’s The Laundromat for Steven Soderbergh and stars in the George Gallo-Luca Giliberto-Francesco Cinquemani-directed noir thriller The Poison Rose. The Terminator: Judgement Day star also headlined 93 episodes on CBS’ Scorpion. Patrick is repped by The Coronel Group, Gersh and attorney Jeffrey Frankel.

Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos also star in Honest Thief. Tai Duncan, Myles Nestel, Craig Chapman and Williams are producing the $30M production. Solution Entertainment Group is selling world rights. Nestel’s Solution Entertainment partner Lisa Wilson is exec producing and repped Honest Thief at AFM where the production secured key multi-million dollar territory deals. CAA Media Finance Group is repping U.S.