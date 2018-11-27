Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment is expanding its executive ranks, with the hires of Candisse Williamson as SVP, Business and Legal Affairs, and Joey Stern as Brand Manager of Skybound Insiders, an online community for dedicated fans to engage with Skybound and one another, as well as receive exclusive content and offers.

Williamson moves to Skybound from The Madison Square Garden Company, where she served as VP, Legal & Business Affairs. During her tenure there, she was the lead attorney for the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes show and other live productions at Radio City Music Hall. Prior to joining MSG, Williamson was a corporate associate in the New York office of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a corporate associate in the Atlanta and New York offices of King & Spalding LLP

In his new role as Brand Manager of Skybound Insiders, Stern works with marketing counterparts on custom acquisition, retention, and customer loyalty, creates a customer experience that encompasses game, social, and video, and more. Stern previously served as Ad Systems Manager at Zillow Group, Project Manager and Digital Producer for Bonnier Corporation, and Digital Media Manager / Salesforce Administrator at Springer Publishing Company.

In addition, Samantha Crawley has joined Skybound as Director of Development, where she will work with Bryan and Sean Furst in all stages of development for Skybound’s film and television projects. Shauna Wynne was promoted to Director of Public Relations, where she oversees all brand and corporate publicity efforts for the company and its ventures Skybound Games, GammaRay, and Skybound Galactic.

Skybound Galactic, Skybound’s television venture with Sony Pictures Television, also has hired Laura Colvin as Director of Development. Skybound Galactic has the capacity to finance the development and production of scripted series and has a second look at Skybound projects, after Amazon. Announced earlier this year, Galactic’s current slate in development includes Thief of Thieves, Nailbiter, The Darkness and Think Tank.