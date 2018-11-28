EXCLUSIVE: Rain Management Group (RMG) have signed Stuntman director Kurt Mattila and Buzz filmmaker Andrew Shea.

Mattila’s documentary Stuntman premiered at the LA Film Festival and won the 2018 Audience Award. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, Stuntman tells the story of the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts to replicate the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump unsuccessfully attempted in 1974 by his childhood idol, Evel Knievel.

Kurt comes from a strong VFX background. He worked on Steven Spielberg Minority Report before directing the Noah Hawley-written heist film, Lies and Alibis starring Steve Coogan and Rebecca Romijn.

Shea’s feature documentary Buzz debuted at the Doc NYC festival. The film, Executive Produced by Pete Berg and Mathew Goldberg of Film 45 along with Andrew and Melissa Shea, follows Pulitzer prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger as he collaborates with Kaitlyn Jenner on her biography.

Shea’s narrative short Take My Breath Away premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Critics Week while his features Santa Fe and The Corndog Man debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. His films have also played at the Tribeca Film Festival (Portrait of Wally) and the South by Southwest Film Festival (Forfeit).