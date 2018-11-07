EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale and Extant actor Henderson Wade is joining the cast of Swamp Thing in the series-regular role of Matt Cable, a Louisiana lawman who finds himself in dire straits when supernatural evil threatens the town he’s sworn to protect.

Wade also wore a badge on six episodes of The CW’s Riverdale this season as Sheriff Michael Minetta. The Washington, D.C., native and Syracuse University graduate also portrayed Adhu, the son of Molly Woods (Halle Berry), in six episodes of Extant. Wade’s other credits include The Last Ship, American Horror Story: Roanoke, NCIS and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

The Matt Cable character has a long history in the pages of DC Comics. He was introduced the first issue of Swamp Thing in 1972 (as a federal agent in that incarnation) and assigned to protect scientist Alec Holland. Cable fails in that assignment and blames a mysterious bog monster called Swamp Thing for Holland’s fiery death. That begins a long and twisting history for Cable, the creature and Abby Arcane.

The Cable character has been reframed for the new Swamp Thing supernatural horror series that will premiere in 2019 as core original programming from DC Universe, the just-launched subscription streaming site from Warner Bros Digital Networks.

The logline says the show will follow Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she returns to her rural hometown on a mission: “Abby investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets.” Abby has history with the son of Sheriff Lucilla Cable — she was young Matt’s childhood crush.

Swamp Thing is from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman based on characters from DC that were created by Len Wein and Berni Wrightson. Rob Hackett is co-producer. The series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. Len Wiseman will direct the first episode off of a script by Verheiden and Dauberman.

