U.S. YouTube sensation Beau Ouimette has teamed up with !mpossible host Rick Edwards to front doc series River Hunters for A+E Networks UK’s History.

Ouimette, an under water treasure hunter known as Aquachigger online, and Edwards, who hosts the BBC quiz show and previously fronted series including the UK version of Tool Academy, are starring in the eight-part series, which will see them search the UK’s waterways for archaeological finds.

The show, which will air on History in 2019, is produced by Junk Rescue and Ice Town producer Hello Halo. Edwards and Ouimette will visit some of the most historically significant sites across Britain: covering iconic events and battles including Roman Briton, the Wars of the Roses, the Reformation and the English Civil War. Their searches of these unexplored rivers and waterways unearth treasures from the past which reveal how our various ancestors used to live. As the artefacts surface from under layers of silt and rocks, the duo will meet with local archaeologists and historians to unearth the stories and people behind the finds.

River Hunters was commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of Programming for A+E Networks UK and Diana Carter, Commissioning Editor for A+E Networks UK, will executive produce the series for History, while Wendy Rattray, Managing Director of Hello Halo, developed the series with Head of Development Natalie Hill, who is also an executive producer. Julie Grant is series producer.

Edwards said, “I’m delighted that we’re able to put to bed the idea that it’s just shopping trolleys and old bikes in the UK’s rivers – we found some truly extraordinary artefacts, bringing whole new perspectives to the stories from our rich past. I also got very cold.”

Korn said, “By delving into Britain’s unexplored waterways, this series offers a unique glimpse into the passages of history which shaped our Island Nation and the ways of life of the various invaders and occupiers down the centuries. Some of the artefacts are truly breathtaking and shed new light on the richness of British history, and Beau and Rick’s blossoming partnership over the course of the series is a delight to behold.”

Hill added, “With rivers largely unexplored in the UK, but integral to our rich past, this is a unique opportunity to find treasures long forgotten and untouched – from discarded and lost items, to offerings to gods – each river will tell a tale never seen before.”