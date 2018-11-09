EXCLUSIVE: Riki Lindhome (Another Period), Edi Patteron (Troupe Zero) and Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds) are the latest cast to join Rian Johnson’s starry detective movie Knives Out.

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson and Jaeden Lieberher have already been set for the buzzy pic, which is now in production in Boston.

Plot details are still under wraps on the the film. As we previously revealed the film is understood to be a modern day murder mystery in the classic whodunit style. I hear Craig’s detective character is understood to be called Benoit Blanc, which makes him sound like a Frenchman, though that is unconfirmed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Johnson has scripted and will direct. He is also producing with regular partner Ram Bergman. MRC picked the film up for big money out of Toronto.

Vice Principals and The Last O.G. actress Patterson has Amazon movie Troupe Zero and HBO series The Righteous Gemstones coming up. Lindhome is best known for The Last House On The Left, The Lego Batman Movie and ongoing comedy series Another Period. Castillo has recently played in Netflix series Seven Seconds and Atypical.