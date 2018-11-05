Rihanna is the latest musician on a long list of artists who aren’t happy with Donald Trump using their music during his rallies or other events. The Ocean’s 8 actress found out from Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker that Trump used one of her hit songs at his rally in Tennessee Sunday and she wasn’t having it.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” tweeted Rucker. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

It didn’t take long for Rihanna’s fans to alert the icon that Trump was using her song without her knowledge so she took to Twitter and responded to Rucker saying: “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”

Trump has a storied record of using songs and making musicians a tiny bit aggravated — many are clearly not Trump supporters. It may or may not be a form of trolling on his part. Most recently, Pharrell sent a cease and a desist to 45 for using his song “Happy” at a rally in Illinois. Trump has also had some musical squabbles with Neil Young for using his song “Rockin’ in the Free World,” as well as REM for “It’s the End of the World.”

Others in the “Do not play my music at a Trump rally and/or event” club include Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Queen, George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, Steven Tyler, and the great purple one himself, Prince.

This news comes after Rihanna posted her endorsement of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Instagram.