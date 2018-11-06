NBC has opted not to renew high-concept drama series Reverie for a second season. The news is not a surprise following the series’ low-rated freshman run.

Reverie, starring Sarah Shahi and Dennis Haysbert, premiered on May 30 and averaged 2.1 million viewers in Live+same day, the smallest viewership for an NBC original series this past summer.

From Extant creator Mickey Fisher, thriller Reverie followed Mara Kint (Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when her former boss, Charlie Ventana (Haysbert), brings her in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which you can live out your wildest dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.

The cast also included Sendhil Ramamurthy, Jessica Lu and Kathryn Morris.

Reverie was created and executive produced by Fisher. Jaume Collet-Serra directed the pilot. Tom Szentgyorgyi, Brooklyn Weaver, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive produced. Reverie was produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.