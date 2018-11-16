Fox is developing Someone Like You, a character-driven relationship procedural drama from Mars co-executive producer David Gould and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written/executive produced by Gould, Someone Like You is influenced by Japan’s booming Rent-A-Family industry whereby people, who do not have close relatives, turn to rent-a-family agencies to hire spouses, parents, children and other types of “family members.”

Someone Like You explores our most core human need, the desire for connection. Led by a brilliant social researcher turned CEO, our team of hired multi-generational “Kin” shapeshift into spouses, siblings, parents, sons and daughters…filling the void in the most vulnerable moments, for someone like you…

Gould previously served as co-executive producer on Nashville. His series credits also include Star and Rizzoli & Isles. He is repped by WME.