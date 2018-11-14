ReFrame, the coalition formed by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, and IMDbPro has given their first small-screen stamps of approval to 62 TV and streaming programs. Among them are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid’s Tale, GLOW, Empire, Broad City and all five of Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland series.

See the full list below.

The stamp is intended as a mark of distinction for projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced film and TV productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of production: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that features women of color in key positions.

Here are the programs given the ReFrame Stamp for Television, selected from 364 scripted programs that aired between June 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018 (per the Emmys calendar):

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC: Season 5

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life, Amazon Prime Video: TV Movie

Animal Kingdom, TNT: Season 2

Better Things, FX: Season 2

Broad City, Comedy Central: Season 4

Call the Midwife, PBS: Season 7

Chicago Med, NBC: Season 3

Claws, TNT: Season 1

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW: Season 3

Dear White People, Netflix: Season 2

Dino Dana, Amazon Prime Video: Season 1

Empire, Fox: Season 4

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story, Lifetime: TV Movie

Famous In Love, Freeform: Season 2

Flint, Lifetime: TV Movie

For the People, ABC: Season 1

Foursome, YouTube Premium: Season 3

GLOW, Netflix: Season 1

Grace and Frankie, Netflix: Season 4

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC: Season 14

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Lifetime: TV Movie

How to Get Away with Murder, ABC: Season 4

Howards End, STARZ: Miniseries

I Am Elizabeth Smart, Lifetime: TV Movie

I’m Sorry, TruTV: Season 1

Insecure, HBO: Season 2

Jane the Virgin, The CW: Season 4

Jessica Jones, Netflix: Season 2

Just Add Magic, Amazon Prime Video: Season 2B

Killing Eve, BBC America: Season 1

Lace Up: The Ultimate Sneaker Challenge, YouTube Premium: Season 1

Little Women, PBS Masterpiece: Miniseries

Love, Netflix: Season 3

Madam Secretary, CBS: Season 4

One Day at a Time, Netflix: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix: Season 5

Outlander, STARZ: Season 3

Queen Sugar, OWN: Season 2

Scandal, ABC: Season 7

Search Party, TBS: Season 2

Seven Seconds, Netflix: Season 1

SMILF, Showtime: Season 1

Station 19, ABC: Season 1

Step Up: High Water, YouTube Premium: Season 1

Story of a Girl, Lifetime: TV Movie

Supergirl, The CW: Season 3

Sweetbitter, STARZ: Season 1

Teachers, TVLand: Season 2B

The Bold Type, Freeform: Season 1

The Chi, Showtime: Season 1

The Detour, TBS: Season 3

The Girlfriend Experience: Bria, STARZ: Season 2

The Good Fight, CBS All Access: Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu: Season 2

The Last O.G., TBS: Season 1

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime Video: Season 1

The Mindy Project, Hulu: Season 6

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar, Lifetime: TV Movie

This Is Us, NBC: Season 2

Transparent, Amazon Prime Video: Season 4

Vida, STARZ: Season 1

Youth & Consequences, YouTube Premium: Season 1