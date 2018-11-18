It’s been almost nine years since Scrubs aired its finale episode on ABC, following a run that began at NBC way back in 2001. So when the all-star cast reconvened at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, the big question was, would they ever do a reboot?

The answer turned out to be both yes and no, with a negative for a TV revisit, but a ‘maybe’ for a film.

“I would do anything to not only get to work with not only this group, but the writers, and do it again,” creator Bill Lawrence said. “It was the best time in my life…you can never equal that experience. But that said, sometimes reboots, not all the time, but sometimes, they feel like a money grab.”

So while Lawrence isn’t keen on going down that road, he did concede there are some–somewhat unlikely–circumstances that might twist his arm. “If this group came to me destitute and unemployed and said, ‘Oh my God, we need to do Scrubs again,’ or the crew did, or the writing staff did, then we would do it, but you are looking at a group of people who work whenever and however they want to, because of how talented they are.”

However, Lawrence didn’t sound averse to a one-off reunion piece. “If we ever do it, it’ll be a short little movie or something like that,” he said.

So, where would the characters be if they went back? “When people have asked me about doing the show again,” Lawrence said, “the problem for me is i would want to see where everybody is in their life, I would want to see where their marriage is.”

“The janitor is back in the CIA,” quipped Ken Jenkins, while Judy Reyes said she didn’t need her character Carla Espinosa to become a doctor, as she was proud of her nursing job.

“I definitely see her with a couple of kids,” she said, “and you know we talked about early in Scrubs about her aspiring to be a doctor, but I liked her running the show as a nurse.”

Zach Braff also recalled the sometimes amusing constraints ABC put on the show after they took it on for its last two seasons, including the careful angles allowed when The Todd (Robert Maschio) wore his speedo. “I had to frame above his penis,” Braff said of directing, “Rob’s banana hammock was not ABC Disney approved.”

Also the cast guffawed when Lawrence recalling how they weren’t allowed a medical marijuana storyline, but they were given the green light for a plot involving seeking out a prostitute for a virgin patient.

Referring to the show’s longevity, despite its sometimes wacky fantasy sequences, and off-the-wall humor, Lawrence said, “We lived in a time that once your show had a very passionate fan base, you knew you could stay on for a while, if you kept doing things that people were really enjoying.”