Reality TV is getting it’s own awards show, for real. The Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the trade organization serving producers of nonfiction entertainment content, will spin off the “reality show” category of the Critics’ Choice Awards into its own standalone show, the groups announced today.

The inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards are set for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as Executive Producers. (The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards airs on January 13 on The CW).

The award categories will be announced in January. Eligible programs will be nonfiction, unscripted and reality television content across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The awards will replace the NPACT Impact Awards held for the first time earlier this year, and will include career and lifetime achievements honors.

Said BFCA President and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards executive producer Joey Berlin, “The industry has matured over the last two decades, and nonfiction and reality have never been more relevant. They deserve their own night of celebration.”

A call for submissions in all competitive categories will take place in early 2019. A nominating committee of BTJA members will determine the nominees, who will be announced in early May. Winners will be chosen by a vote of the BTJA membership and announced at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards gala on June 2.