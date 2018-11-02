Raymond Chow, the Hong Kong producer who brought Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan to the masses as producer of such films as Enter the Dragon, The Chinese Connection, Police Story, Rumble in the Bronx and The Cannonball Run, died today. He was 91.

Chow co-founded Golden Harvest in 1970 and was among the first to bring Hong Kong movies to America and other territories outside Asia. He originally worked as a publicist for Shaw Brothers Studios before making the jump to production in the company led by Run Run Shaw that popularized kung fu movies.

After Chow spotted Lee on local HK television, Golden Harvest inked the martial arts master to a three-film deal — one of which was the seminal kung fu actioner Enter the Dragon. The film was the first Chinese martial arts movie produced by a Hollywood studio (Warner Bros.) and it became a staggering success. With a budget reportedly under $850,000, the film would go on to earn $90 million in global box office.

Chow’s gambled on Lee had paid off with a screen success that unseated The Sound of Music as Hollywood’s greatest success in terms of highest profit-to-cost ratio. But the 32-year-old star didn’t live to see that success. Lee died just six days before the movie’s Hong Kong premiere in 1973.

Enter the Dragon also offered a glimpse of the future. That’s because Chan was a cast member in a minor role as a henchmen. Six years later Chow saw a far greater potential in Chan and he signed the onetime stuntman to a contract. Chow turned the genial martial arts savant into a star across Asia. In 1980, Chan starred in his first English-language movie, The Big Brawl, but it wasn’t a hit here. The actor got a close-up view of Hollywood’s celebrity ranks when he filmed a small role in The Cannonball Run (1980), the American star-laden romp that counted Chow among its executive producers.

Chow was born in British Hong Kong in 1927 and as a young man he moved to Shanghai to study journalism at St. John’s University, known as the “Harvard of China.” Chow was one of the final graduating classes (the university was shut down in 1952 by the Communist government) and then returned to his birthplace in 1949 to work as a reporter for the Hong Kong Tiger Standard. His journalistic pursuits then led to a short stint Voice of America, the international public broadcaster, but by 1958 he had made the leap to show business. Shaw Brothers Studios brought him for a publicity post but he found his true niche as the head of production.

