Veteran comedy writer/producer Eunetta T. Boone (One on One) has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner for the third season of Disney Channel’s hit sitcom Raven’s Home. Boone most recently was a consultant on the series, working closely with executive producer and star Raven-Symoné. Emmy-nominated writer/producer Warren Hutcherson (Dr. Ken) also joins the series as co-executive producer. Production for season three is underway for premiere in 2019.

This marks a return to TV for Boone, who was a rising-star TV comedy writer in the 1990s and early 2000s, working on such popular series as The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Living Single, The Parent ‘Hood, The Hughleys and My Wife and Kids, leading to her creating and executive producing her own successful series, One on One starring Kyla Pratt, which aired on UPN for five seasons and spawned a spin-off series, Cuts starring Marques Houston and Shannon Elizabeth.

“Eunetta has not only an intrinsic understanding of the craft of storytelling but deep experience delivering smart, funny shows that have entertained audiences for decades,” said Nancy Kanter, EVP, content and creative strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide, and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide. “She’s the ideal leader to bring on board as we begin the third season of this well-loved Disney Channel show and we look forward to having her partner with Raven and the talented cast and crew to elevate it even further as a series kids and families can’t wait to watch.”

In its second season, Raven’s Home is Disney Channel’s #2 series in Total Viewers, Tweens 9-14 and Kids 6-14, behind only Andi Mack. The series has generated nearly 35 million views across all social and digital viewing platforms in Season 2 alone.

Created by Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman and developed by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, Raven’s Home stars Raven-Symoné, who reprises her role as Raven Baxter from comedy That’s So Raven; Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter; Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter; Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson; Sky Katz as Tess; and Anneliese van der Pol, reprising her That’s So Raven role as Chelsea Daniels.

Boone succeeds Dava Savel and Michael Feldman, who led Raven’s Home as executive producers in Season 2. They had replaced Season 1 EPs Elinoff and Thomas.

Raven’s Home is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions.

For the past six years, Boone has been a screenwriting instructor with an emphasis in comedy writing for The UCLA Extension Writers’ Program. She previously served as co-executive producer simultaneously on My Wife & Kids starring Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell-Martin, and The Hughleys starring DL Hughley and Elise Neal. She also wrote the film Who Is Doris Payne?

“Working with a talented, diverse, intergenerational crew in front of and behind the camera is a showrunner’s dream,” said Boone. “In addition, to work with the comedic genius of Raven-Symoné is a rare opportunity. We’re going to have a great time creating an awesome show.”