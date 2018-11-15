EXCLUSIVE: A quiet tug of war is taking place right now over the Rat Pack Dune library, a package of 76 films that includes minority ownership stakes in Gravity, Wonder Woman, Batman V Superman, The LEGO Movie, Creed, Annabelle, Godzilla, American Sniper, Mad Max: Fury Road, It and Dunkirk. The whole library is being auctioned.

A first round of bids will be received by week’s end, and sources said the library could fetch as much as $250 million. It is the most attractive library to hit the market in at least a decade. The library contains the rights held by Rat Pack Dune when it was a slate finance partner of Warner Bros. Sources said the library holds between 15%-25% of the revenue being realized from all those films.

The sale is being handled by financial advisor Alan Mnuchin, the brother of Steven Mnuchin, a former principal of RatPac Dune who divested his stake after he was appointed Treasury Secretary by President Donald Trump. The films include those co-financed by and/or originated by RatPac when it was run by Brett Ratner and Kerry Packer, latter of whom sold it to Len Blavatnik. Despite the messiness of that company’s unraveling, sources at the studio said the optics aren’t the main reason the sale is happening. The primary motive in the library sale is for investors in the fund to cash out, which is the end game in these things. The usual suspects in these types of investment opportunities are in the mix, and Bank of America is standing by to lend the debt in a bidding process said to be very competitive.

Warner Bros discontinued its slate funding relationship with RatPac Dune, and sources said the studio might not secure another entity like that. RatPac Dune financed a portion of just about every Warner Bros film except JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

Though all the titles are past their theatrical lives, there are strong ones in there, and sources said the library will bring in $150M annually for the next five years and then dissipate. The buyer will own the cash flow from the library and copyrights in perpetuity.

Sources said that Warner Bros has the right to step in at the end and best the final bid, and that it also has the right to approve the winner.

Here are the films in the library:

Gravity

Grudge Match

The LEGO Movie

A Winter’s Tale

300 Rise of an Empire

Godzilla

Blended

Edge of Tomorrow

Jersey Boys

Tammy

Midnight Special

How To Be Single

In The Heart of the Sea

Creed

Our Brand Is Crisis

Pan

The Intern

Black Mass

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Into the Storm

If I Stay

This Is Where I Leave You

Annabelle

The Judge

Horrible Bosses 2

Inherent Vice

American Sniper

Jupiter Ascending

Vacation

Magic Mike XXL

Max

Entourage

San Andreas

Mad Max: Fury Road

Hot Pursuit

Get Hard

Run All Night

Focus

Batman v Superman

Barbershop The Next Cut

Keanu

The Nice Guys

Me Before You

The Conjuring 2

Central Intelligence

The Legend of Tarzan

Lights Out

Suicide Squad

War Dogs

Ready Player One

Tomb Raider

Night Game

The 15:17 to Paris

Paddington 2

Justice League

Sully

Storks

The Accountant

Collateral Beauty

Live By Night

The LEGO Batman Movie

Geostorm

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

It

Annabelle Creation

Dunkirk

The War Horse

Wonder Woman

Everything Everything

King Arthur: Knights of the Roundtable

Unforgettable

Fist Fight

Kong: Skull Island

C.H.I.P.S.

Going in Style

