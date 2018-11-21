Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet smashed $3.8M last night in previews that started at 6PM, a figure that beats the Tuesday pre-Thanksgiving nights of Disney’s Coco ($2.3M) and Moana ($2.6M) which both respectively legged out to 5-day openings of $72.9M and $82M. Tracking had Ralph Breaks the Internet in the high $60Ms, but there’s a strong feeling around town that this movie is going to surf past $70M+ quite feasibly. Rotten Tomatoes score is high at 87% certified fresh but top critics are loving it at 90%.

Never underestimate Adonis Creed. MGM’s Creed II is off to a fantastic start grossing $3.659M last night, a figure that beats Creed‘s $1.4M pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday night by 64%. Creed II‘s cash will be rolled into today’s opening number. The first Creed, distributed by Warner Bros, posted a first day of $6M and a five-day of $42.1M. Creed II, rated PG-13, is looking to punch $55M. This is the fifth time in the Rocky/Creed franchise that one of its pugilist pics has played the Thanksgiving period following the original 1976 Rocky, 1985’s Rocky IV, 1990’s Rocky V and 2015’s Creed. In fact Creed II is a nod to Rocky IV as the son of Apollo Creed comes up against the son of Rocky Balboa’s former Russian foe Ivan Drago.

Even more amazing Creed II‘s preview numbers beat those of MGM’s Quantum of Solace ($2.5M off shows that started at 8PM, not 7PM), and a slew of sequels (even if it’s not an exact demo-to-demo comp) such as Blade Runner 2049 ($3.5M) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($3.4M). Creed II is also nickels and dimes from the preview night of Mad Max: Fury Road ($3.7M, $45.5M 3-day, $55.7M Friday-Tuesday).

Creed II finished strongly on the West Coast last night with solid numbers across the nation in such cities as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Boston, Tampa, Cleveland, Baltimore, and more.

Warner Bros

Last night was also a strong night for Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald which made $7M, +38% over its $5M Monday for a five-day of $74.2M. Grindelwald‘s Tuesday, though great, was -25% from FB1‘s $9.3M Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Currently, Grindelwald is pacing behind FB1 by 18%. The first chapter finaled at $234M stateside.

Lionsgate’s Robin Hood, which cost just under $100M though funded via the distributor’s foreign sales method, earned $800K at 2,100 locations. The pic also held Monday night paid sneaks which grossed $400K, so between the two days the remake counts $1.2M. The movie is booked at 2,715 locations today and will increase to 2,827 locations by Friday. Robin Hood is expected to die with a five-day in the teens.

As we reported yesterday, Universal/Participant Media/DreamWorks Green Book is expanding from 25 big city runs to 1,050 venues. Many are expecting the film to file in the high single digits over the next five days. In its limited five-day run, the Peter Farrelly-directed movie is up to an estimated $400K.