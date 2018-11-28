EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set the cast for The Society (newly titled) its YA 10-episode drama series written by Chris Keyser and directed by Marc Webb. Rachel Keller (Legion, Fargo), Gideon Adlon (Blockers, Mustang), Jacques Colimon (Duat), Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Alex Fitzalan (Slenderman), Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Apostle), Jose Julian (A Better Life, Shameless), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny), Alex MacNicoll (Transparent, Backseat), Jack Mulhern (Locke & Key), Salena Qureshi (Madam Secretary), Grace Victoria Cox (Heathers, Under The Dome), Sean Berdy (Switched at Birth) and Toby Wallace (Romper Stomper) join previously announced Kathryn Newton, who plays Allie.

Described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies, The Society follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town, left without any trace of their parents. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive.

Netflix

Newton’s Allie has lived her entire life in the shadow of her more remarkable older sister Cassandra (Keller). Whatever Allie’s strengths are, she has very little sense of them. Allie inspires her sister to take charge of the group as they are thrust in to the mysterious new world.

Keller’s Cassandra is popular and the most impressive amongst her peers, and they all know it. A natural leader, she is the longtime rival of Harry. If she has one person she loves most in the world, it’s her sister, Allie.

Adlon will portray Becca, who is mature, tough and adventurous, yet always on the outside looking in. She’s the daughter of a single, alcoholic mother and in order to keep the rest of the world at bay, she hides behind her camera, viewing the world with a reporter’s eye.

Courtesy of Netflix

Colimon is Will a foster kid and a true orphan. He’s an outsider in West Ham who finds his natural social disadvantages disappearing in New Ham.

DeJonge will play Elle. A dancer, she is brittle from living in the obsessive, cruel world of dance. Her fear and uncertainty in this new world leaves her susceptible and vulnerable to those who don’t have her best interest in mind. She will struggle to find her own self in this dangerous frontier. Whether she finds salvation or, like those to whom evil is done, comes to do evil in return, only time will tell.

Fitzalan is Harry. The epitome of privilege, he’s handsome, wealthy, ambitious and, in almost every other way, entirely unremarkable. Harry finds himself the leader of the roughly half of the population that would choose to recreate, in the New World, an exact replica of the world they left behind.

Froseth will portray Kelly, the Queen Bee of West Ham. She’s smart and has a firm moral compass. But now that the rules have been rewritten, she may well take the opportunity to rewrite herself as well. In doing so, she finds herself torn between the old high school hierarchy and the new world order.

IMDB/Netflix

Julian will play tech wiz “Gordie.” Smart and grounded, he proves to be indispensable in the new world. He secretly pines for Cassandra. When he learns about her health issues, he vows to teach himself basic medicine so he’s prepared should crisis strike.

Bordizzo will portray Helena. All of her certainty – about her boyfriend Luke, about God – masks her deep-seated uncertainty. More confident in Luke’s ability to lead the town than Luke himself, Helena finds herself stepping into that role in the face of conflict.

MacNicoll is Luke, the high school quarterback, and built like one. His girlfriend pushes him to be a leader, but he’s much more content with being a supporter.

Mulhern will play Grizz, a jock with a poetic side. Incredibly smart, he becomes important to the power struggles and game of survival in the new world.

Netflix

Qureshi is Bean.

Cox will play Lexie. Quirky and slightly unpredictable, Lexie comes into her own in the political arena of New Ham.

Berdy and Wallace will play the roles of Sam and Campbell, respectively. Sam and Campbell are brothers and cousins to Cassandra and Allie. Sam is sweet, sensitive, and funny. Born deaf, he is painfully aware of the unfair vicissitudes of fate. His brother, Campbell, is a sociopath, insecure and angry at the attention his brother’s “difference” has stolen from him.

Keller is repped by WME and Suskin Management. Adlon is repped by UTA and Main Title Entertainment. Froseth is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Fitzalon is repped by UTA, Atlas Artists and CBM Management in Australia. MacNicoll is repped by Gersh, Joanne Horowitz and attorney Rick Genow. Colimon is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and Peikoff Law. DeJonge is repped by CAA, Independent Management Company and KTM Artist Group. Julian is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Underground. Bordizzo is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment. Qureshi is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Sinclair Management. Cox is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Berdy is repped by Sean Berdy Entertainment and Gersh. Wallace is repped by Catherine Poulton Management in Australia and Management 360. Mulhern is repped by Gersh and The Burstein Company.