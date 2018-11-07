Discovery’s British free-to-air broadcaster Quest is moving into comedy for the first time with a quiz format produced by The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Catastrophe producer Avalon.

The UK network has ordered a 21-episode run of Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz, fronted by the eponymous Pub Landlord comedian. The hour-long show will pit the UK’s most passionate pub quiz teams against each others.

Each pub quiz team – a rather British phenomenon – will be joined by a celebrity guest to compete for a golden tankard and a cash prize. Filmed with a live audience, Eastenders and Extras star Shaun Williamson will be the resident barman keeping score.

The show will launch on Quest, which is best known for series such as Salvage Hunters, in the first quarter of next year. It was commissioned by Simon Downing, SVP, Head of Quest and Eurosport UK and commissioning editor Victoria Noble. It is exec produced by Discovery’s Jeremy Phillips and Avalon’s Jamie Isaacs.

Murray said, “It’s very exciting to be putting the Quest into Question with the Great British Pub Quiz. You’re going to see some of the finest quizzing minds in the country duking it out as well as the most knowledgeable barman on the planet, Shaun Williamson, do his quizzing thing.”

“Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz marks Quest’s first move into comedy entertainment formats as we seek to broaden the channel’s appeal. With Al’s legendary comedic talent, this is a fresh take on a game show that apes traditional pub quizzes and has great potential to excite Quest fans and engage new audiences,” said Downing. “It comes on the back of an exciting year for Quest where ratings have reached record highs and we’ve diversified our schedule with the EFL Highlights.”

Isaacs added, “Quest is really hitting its stride. It’s great to be working with Al Murray and the team at Quest on this entertaining new show at such an exciting time in the channel’s evolution.”